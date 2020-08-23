Maybe you have not heard of UK commit Nolan Hickman, but his former coach says you will soon

By LARRY VAUGHT
It’s not easy to surprise national college basketball recruiting writers/analysts when it comes to the University of Kentucky but that’s exactly what point guard Nolan Hickman did Saturday when he verbally committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats.
Three recruiting analysts I contacted Saturday were almost as surprised as I was about the 6-2, 185-pound Hickman — and one knew next to nothing about him even though he’s rated as a top 30 player in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports and the No. 3 point guard. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he’s ranked 51st.
The 6-2 guard played at Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle last year but will play his senior season at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.
Kansas, Arizona, UCLA, Washington and Oklahoma were among those that had extended scholarship offers to Hickman. Hickman averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game as a junior — but also led his team in blocked shots at 2.0 per game. He also hit 38 percent from 3-point attempts.
Hickman told 247Sports that Kentucky was a “dream school” — something that numerous recruits often say but not all still pick UK. He cited his relationship with assistant coach Tony Barbee as a key to him becoming Kentucky’s first verbal commitment in the 2021 class.
Calipari was in Seattle in mid-February to see Paolo Banchero, the best big in the 2021 class and the player most consider No. 1 in that class, play against Eastside Catholic and Hickman. All Hickman did was score a game-high 36 points in an 85-62 win. One recruiting analyst believes that’s when the seed was planted with Calipari about Hickman.
“Calipari saw him play against Paolo and he just dominated the game,” Eastside coach Brent Merritt said. “Nolan just kept what was going on with Kentucky to himself. We knew he was interested in them but he never talked about it a lot.
“He has always wanted to play at a big-time school and he’s right, he can do that. A lot of people have not heard of him but they will soon. He’s the real deal.”
