Nathan McPeek on UK commit Dekel Crowdus: “Just give it to him and he can score.”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Some athletes are fast on a track but not nearly as fast on a football field. Dekel Crowdus is fast no matter where he’s running.
The Frederick Douglass senior receiver, who verbally committed to Kentucky in May, has been timed in 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
“He just plays fast on the field. He’s the kind of kid who can touch the ball five times and score five touchdowns,” Frederick Douglass coach Nathan McPeek said. “You can’t say that about a lot of guys who play, especially at the high school level. Just give it to him and he can score.”
Crowdus had added weight to his 5-10 frame and is now up to 170 pounds. McPeek said he needs more weight and strength at UK, but has just turned 17 years old and has added almost 15 pounds in the last year.
Crowdus doesn’t take a lot of big hits because McPeek says he understands angles.
“He is a hard kid to get a good shot on,” the Frederick Douglass coach said. “He maneuvers his body to where he does not take a lot of shots.”
His coach believes Crowdus’ ball skills are vastly underrated by many.
“He can catch any ball within the radius of his body. He can contort his body to make catches that you don’t think he can make,” McPeek said. “He’s not a big receiver but his ability to contort his body and go get balls on imperfect throws is remarkable.
“I remember a few times a ball was above head to the left or right and he would contort body enough to get the ball. He is so flexible.”
McPeek said Crowdus is not afraid of physical play, either.
“He can block. With maturity and strength he will get better, too,” McPeek said. “He could be good corner or safety if that was all he did because of his athletic ability. He’s not shy about contact. He’ll hit you because he’s very, very competitive.”
Crowdus had 22 scholarship offers and a top 10 of Ohio State, Baylor, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia Tech, Mississippi and Louisville along with Kentucky. He is ranked among the nation’s top 250 players overall and a top 50 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.
He had 37 catches for 831 yards and 11 touchdowns and also ran eight times for 65 yards and another score in 2018 as a sophomore at Frederick Douglass. He had 29 catches for 343 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.
He transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his junior season but returned to Lexington in February for his senior season.
