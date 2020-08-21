NCAA seems able to rule on every waiver request except Olivier Sarr, Joey Gatewood

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops probably said all he could say — and should say — Tuesday when he was asked about the status of quarterback Joey Gatewood’s waiver request with the NCAA for eligibility this season after transferring from Auburn.
“I have not heard yet on that. We have turned in everything necessary,” Stoops said. “We expect an answer here relatively soon. I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to speculate on what I expect at this point in time.”
No it wouldn’t because with the NCAA, how does one ever know what to expect.
Remember Kentucky basketball is waiting on a ruling on Olivier Sarr, a transfer from Wake Forest. John Calipari’s Cats likely are a top five team with him. Without him, Kentucky has a big, big question at center.
Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark transferred from Liberty to Louisville two months after Sarr committed to Kentucky. Gatewood was already on UK’s campus for the second semester. But guess what? The NCAA granted his eligibility request.
On the basketball side, Bryan Penn-Johnson transferred from Washington to LSU about a month ago? Guess what? He’s also just been ruled eligible.
Even former UK basketball player Johnny Juzang got his waiver approved just a few weeks after transferring to UCLA this summer.
Numerous other transfers have also been granted eligibility by the NCAA this summer.
Sarr and Gatewood? The wait just continues.
