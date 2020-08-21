New Benny Snell-Kash Daniel TV commercial “awesome” to watch

By LARRY VAUGHT
Not sure if you have seen the new UK Federal Credit Union television commercial but if you have not you are going to enjoy it because it features former University of Kentucky football players Benny Snell and Kash Daniel.
It starts with the two Cats on a golf course and after Snell’s swing you hear a window break. Next Daniel, a former high school baseball player at Paintsville, is throwing pitches to Snell. The former UK running back watches a pitch, smiles and then can’t connect when he does swing.
After the last miss, Snell throws his bat in frustration.
Finally they get on the football field and Daniel throws a high pass to Snell. No problem. Snell reaches high with one hand to grab the ball and bring it in for a catch.
“Benny is better at football,” the commercial said.
Snell’s mother, April Snell, has seen the commercial and describes it as “awesome.” Kentucky fans will think the same.
“Watching him swing that bat made me laugh,” April Snell said. “He played baseball until high school. He got mad then when he could not connect and you could see his frustration. Seeing that commercial just makes me smile thinking about that.”
Benny Snell is getting set to start his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving UK as the all-time rushing leader. April Snell was on WPBK-FM in Stanford with myself and Tim Estes Thursday morning to talk about that but we also looked back on some UK memories.
I asked her if she was surprised last year with the success Kentucky had after Lynn Bowden moved to quarterback even though everyone knew he was likely to be running the football.
“It’s not the first time I saw somebody that everyone knew was going to run the ball and he just ran any way,” April Snell laughed and said remembering the times her son carried the offensive load for UK.
“I think Lynn is awesome. I love his mother. I think he will do well with the (Las Vegas) Raiders because you can play him in so many positions. He just has a desire to win and his future will be whatever he wants it to be. I just wish he had got drafted by the Steelers because he is really a talented player.”
