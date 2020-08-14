PJ Washington got “allowance” during his NBA rookie season

By LARRY VAUGHT
He might have made $3 million during his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets but PJ Washington wasn’t free to spend his money recklessly. Instead, he puts about 80 percent of each check into savings/investments.
“He’s on a budget,” joked Paul Washington Sr., the former UK player’s father. “He has been a good kid. Always has. He has listened to us (about money). A lot of things are already planned out and prepared.
“He gets an allowance every month that he spends and the rest of the money is saved and invested. He bought into my vision for him. When he hangs up his shoes I want him to be able to do what he wants and live off the interest, have a good life and not worry. You only have so many earning years, so you got to maximize those years.”
Washington averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1 block and 1 steal per game this year while shooting 45 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range.
Certainly he had plenty of games he probably wanted to celebrated.
“You have got to let them do a little stuff but we live in the same house, drive the same cars,” Paul Washington said. “I told him you don’t need three or four cars, the most expensive clothes. But remember he is in the locker room with players who might be making $15 to $30 million annually. He makes $3 million. You don’t eat like those other guys.
“We are just trying to keep stuff in front of him, keep him focused and planning to get to a contract extension in October and then in two or three years we will be playing to get that big second contract. Until then, he stays on that allowance.”
