PJ Washington’s NBA success no surprise to Kevin Knox Sr.

By LARRY VAUGHT
PJ Washington and Kevin Knox Jr. were roommates during the 2017-18 season at Kentucky. Both were McDonald’s All-Americans who were projected as potential first-round NBA Draft picks.
For Knox, it happened after his freshman year when the New York Knicks made him the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft. Washington stayed a second year at Kentucky and then was the 12th pick by Charlotte in the 2019 draft.
Washington averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 points per game as a rookie in the COVID-shortened season.
Knox played in 75 games during the 2018-19 season with 57 starts and averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and shot 37 percent from the field. During the 2019-20 season he played in 65 games with four starts and averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 36 percent from the field.
Kevin Knox Sr. said Washington’s play was no surprise to him this season.
“I am not surprised when Kentucky athletes all have success,” Knox Sr. said. “There is not only preparation taking place to get there but coach Cal always talks about staying there.
“At Kentucky PJ’s first year was an adjustment. It was good for PJ to come back (for a sophomore year). He was a NBA player when he went to Kentucky and only solidified he is a NBA player by what he did this year.”
Knox Sr. remains good friends with Paul Washington, PJ’s father. and said the two of them will talk two to three times per week based on the friendship they built at UK.
“It has been a blessing for all of us to stay together. The wives and kids know each other and we are all happy for each other,” Knox Sr. said.
