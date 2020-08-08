Preseason recognition nice but Drake Jackson more interested in postseason success

By LARRY VAUGHT
He’s been piling up preseason honors the same way he has piled up successful blocks but Kentucky senior center Drake Jackson won’t let the accolades go to his head.
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic ranks him as the Southeastern Conference’s best returning center. Pro Football Focus ups the ante by ranking him as the most valuable center returning to college football. He’s been named to every preseason all-SEC team, is on the watch list for the Outland Award given to the nation’s best offensive lineman and been on All-American preseason teams.
“As much as I appreciate preseason recognition and I know it is earned on the past, I would rather be there for postseason recognition,” said Jackson.
Some players talk about living their dream. Jackson truly is.
“It’s one of those things that no matter how much I try to sit down and reflect and think about, this is where I wanted to be and really was my childhood dream,”Jackson, a Woodford County High School graduate, said. “I am from small-town Kentucky. Never imagined this happening. I am getting publicity like few linemen ever do.
“It still blows my mind every time I see that. Part of me says there is still so much more I can prove. So as glad as I am to see it (preseason recognition), that’s not my end goal. That is not all want.:
Depending on how the 2020 season goes if there is one, Jackson could leave UK being regarded as the best center ever to play for the Wildcats, a possibility he downplays even though in 974 pass-block snaps he’s allowed just one sack. He also had 44 knockdown blocks in 2019 to earn first-team all-SEC honors.
“Look at the whole of what coach Stoops has done and all these honors are a testament to how he recruited and developed players,” Jackson said. “I have been teammates with the best running back (Benny Snell) at UK. Played with the best defensive player (Josh Allen) out of UK.
“Before it is all said and done, there are a couple of other dudes who might be the best to come through at their positions. Probably the best kicker in Austin McGinnis. Maybe the best punter (in All-American teammate Max Duffy).”
Jackson said the common denominator with all those players is Stoops, who came to UK with a vision he sold that players bought.
“You can judge a coach’s career off what his individual players have done and how he has elevated the program,” Jackson said. “For him to have already had the best kicker, punter, running back, defensive player and some of the best offensive linemen says a lot about him.”
