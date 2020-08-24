Purdue football mom Katy Bramel having to adjust with no football for her son this fall

By LARRY VAUGHT
Katy Bramel is not the type of person who agonizes over anything she has no control over.
“I trust those who do have control that there was a reason for that decision,” she said.
That decision was the one Big Ten officials made recently to postpone the football season and not play this fall. Her son, Will, started all 12 games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman last season and figured to be a starter again this year.
“Obviously I want safety for all the players and staff. I am accepting that but I am sad for the loss of the season,” she said. “Safety does come first, but all the players and staff have worked so hard. The university and staff worked so hard to prepare for this season. They started preparations in April and May and know they worked as hard as the athletes to make this season hopefully happen but it just didn’t happen as we thought and hoped.
“I was really torn by the decision but I am very accepting because I respect their decision (not to play). I am not going to fight it. Why would I? They have brought in medical experts and they heard all angles (about COVID-19 risks) and I didn’t. We just have to adjust. I am a Godly person and have to believe he has a hand in this.”
Now she’s not sure what her and her husband, Steve, will do this fall without football. They watched their son play Little League and middle school football before he helped Boyle County High School win a state title in 2017. Will redshirted in 2018 before starting 12 games last year.
“We are trying to find out if Boyle County will let us come watch them play,” she said. “That’s my second favorite team. I’m happy for the Rebels (getting to play). We are probably going to try and get together with some of the Purdue football parents at least once.”
Katy Bramel said it had been a “roller coaster ride” in recent months due to COVID-19. She remembers thinking it would be okay to have a spring intrasquad game, then that was cancelled which she said was a “huge disappointment.”
Once the 6-6, 300-pound sophomore got back on campus in June for voluntary workouts, his mom thought things would get better. Instead, voluntary workouts continued through July.
“I would look at Twitter to see what was going on,” she said.
She had already made travel plans and booked Airbnb locations to stay. When a new schedule came out in August with no non-conference games, she adjusted reservations.
“They cancelled the Boston College game and I was not happy because I was looking forward to that,” she laughed and said. “I got the new schedule and thought it would be okay and then six days later the Big Ten presidents decided not have a season. I was very disappointed to stay the least.”
She understands from her positions at Farmers National Bank in Danville how management decisions have to be made due to COVID-19 that are not easy or popular. Bank locations were closed here and most are not yet back to full staff or the same services they offered pre-COVID.
“It just blows my mind how complicated it must be to make decisions for all sports in college. At our level at the bank it was a serious situation and we all saw once things opened and we relaxed that it did not go so well. So I get that hard decisions have to be made,” Katy Bramel said. “You just have to go with it. We are going to support Will and try to keep his attitude going in the right direction. You can get upset but you just have to trust that those in charge made the decisions they did based on the best information possible.”
Recent Comments