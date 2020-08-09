Rachel Lawson calm coaching her softball team, but changes when watching other sports

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky softball coach Rachel Lawson doesn’t really get nervous coaching her team.
“I think we have prepared so much and I have a job to do that keeps me focused on the game,” Lawson said.
Now when it comes to other UK sports, that changes.
“Watching football and getting ready for kickoff, I have no idea what might happen and that’s the beauty of being a Kentucky fan. You have no idea what’s coming,” she said. “I can feel myself getting amped up and nervous for the quarterback way more than I do for my own team playing.”
She said it can be volleyball or any other UK sport and she’s the same way because she doesn’t have to stay focused on every pitch and detail like she does when her team plays.
“But being a sports fan is so cool. I am sure TV shows are fun but the cool thing about sports is that you do not know what will happen. Other sports, I have no idea what is going on. It’s not like I have inside information from other UK coaches on what is going on. I’m just like any other fan wondering and hoping. That’s why I get nervous. When we play, I have to stay in the moment. When I am watching other sports, I don’t tend to do that.”
