Record-setting swimmer Asia Seidt loved representing Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
Asia Seidt can still remember when University of Kentucky swim coach Lars Jorgensen approached her about joining his team. He told the Louisville native she could go to other schools but representing Kentucky would be special.
Now Seidt — the most honored swimmer in UK’s history — admits what she did “means the world to me” even after recently deciding to give up her dream of competing in the Olympics to start physical therapy school at UK.
“To say you’re from Kentucky and to represent the state of Kentucky, and you’re from there, I think it means more to me than anything. I love this state, and I love this school,” Seidt said. “The people here have made it so beyond special, and it’s truly been such an honor to have UK on my cap for the past four years and be able to represent them. It’s like the best of the best people.”
She was part of nine school records, won 15 SEC medals (including four gold), earned eight first-team All-America honors and a two-time SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year while maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
Seidt is now one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year. She says it’s hard to describe what that nomination means.
“It’s such an elite group of athletes, and it’s truly such an honor to just be in the field with those people,” Seidt said.
That humble attitude is part of what makes her so likable. She won’t even consider comparing her credentials to those of the other nominees.
“That was something I hated doing. I know the girl who won last year, and she’s absolutely incredible, the things that she’s done, and it’s amazing to see the student-athletes and their impact, not just in sports, but the world in general, so it’s pretty awesome,” Seidt said.
She never considered herself elite. She wasn’t even sure she could compete at Kentucky. Seidt also was incredibly shy early in her career with teammates and media opportunities.
“I would say my personal growth is something that I am so blessed to have received and strengthened over my four years. I used to be a lot more reserved, a lot more quiet,” she said. “My freshman year they (UK coaches) actually told me I really wasn’t allowed to be around recruits because I would not speak. I would just keep to myself, and so they’re like, ‘You need to take a step back and learn how to be more of a leader.’
“I think I’ve been able to see my growth over the past four years. I used to be scared to even sit here, like what I’m doing right now, and give an interview, but I have confidence in the things that I’ve done, and that’s a big attest to this program, department, coaches and teammates.”
Being named NCAA Woman of the Year would be a fitting tribute to her Kentucky career and help ease the pain of knowing she won’t swim competitively again.
“Just going into June I guess I kind of realized, just with my schedule and graduate school, and the uncertainty of if the Olympics were going to happen next year, I decided it was best to just move on,” Seidt said.
“As hard as it was, I can’t say I’ve completely moved on yet. I got back to Lexington a couple of weeks ago, and it’s just weird being here and not swimming.”
Actually, she is still swimming, just not competitively. Instead, she swims a few times each week “at my leisure, not anything too intense” to have something to do.
“It’s hard to see how slow I’ve already gotten, but it’s fun. I love it. I don’t think I’ll ever stop swimming,” Seidt said. “I’ll always be in the water, but I get to try new things.
“I just got a road bike so I’ve been into cycling a lot, and running, so it’s fun to try new things that I wasn’t able to do. I’ve been swimming for 22 years of my life, so trying out different activities and stuff, I’ve had fun during this whole pandemic.”
