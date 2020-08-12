Rick Stansbury believes Mr. Basketball Davion McKnight will be “special” for Western Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT

Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury thinks freshman guard Davion McKnight, Kentucky’s 2020 Mr. Basketball, has a chance to be a special player for the Hilltoppers.

He averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for Collins High School last year when he shot 57 percent from the field and 75 percent at the foul line. Collins finished 27-7 and lost in the 8th Region Tournament final.

The 6-2 McKnight finished as Collins’ all-time leader in points (1,897), rebounds (1,040), assists (600) and steals (329). He averaged 17 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior.

“There is no science to recruiting. You just have to be right more than you are wrong,” Stansbury said. “You have got to evaluate how you project what a young man can become.

“I love the level of toughness and commitment he has.I have watched him enough the last two years to know that I love what he is about. He is physically and mentally as tough as they get.”

He was not a highly-rated national recruit like incoming guards Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston of Kentucky. However, Stansbury says that is not a bad thing.

“He was not spoiled in the recruiting process. He comes from a good high school program,” Stansbury said. “Two years ago he was just an okay shooter because no one could keep him from getting to the hole (basket).

“He’s become more conscious about working on his 3-point shot and has really improved that part of his game. I really think he will be a special player for us. He’s got skills and toughness and he’s willing to work to get better. That’s how you become special.”

