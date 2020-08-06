Rory McElroy misses fans but knows he’s “lucky” to just be playing golf

The 2020 PGA Championship starts Thursday and thought you might enjoy a few comments that Rory McElroy made today about playing with basically no fans around this year. Could be the same thing we have if there is college football.
Q. I was just wondering from a perspective of playing a major championship without fans, what’s going to be the biggest change for you? We know that you can ignore leaderboards, but you can’t ignore the roars of the crowds. How is that going to play? Do you find yourself looking more at leaderboards or just trying to stay in your own little bubble, per se?
RORY McILROY: Yeah, I mean, obviously it isn’t new to us at this point. We’ve been back playing on Tour for the last eight or nine weeks or whatever it is.
Yeah, I guess honestly for me, if anything, I’ve found myself looking at leaderboards a little more just to see where I am on there and see where other people are. As you said, there’s no feedback from anywhere else, so the leaderboards are the only thing you have to see how you’re doing in a tournament.
There’s even no scoreboard holders, so you don’t even know how the guys in your group are doing, so you sort of feel like you’re looking at the leaderboard a little more.
At this point we should all be used to it. It is what it is. It’s going to be like this for the foreseeable future. I’ve said in the last few weeks that I’ve struggled to adapt to it, but it is — as I said, it is what it is. You need to go out there and do the best that you can.
We all wish that we were playing in front of fans and have it feel like a real major championship, but I think we’re just lucky that we’re able to play golf tournaments at this point and grateful to PGA of America and all the governing bodies for adapting and pivoting and being able to put on these championships.
Q. When was the last time you signed an autograph?
RORY McILROY: Last week, but not — I guess I stayed in the Southwind community there in Memphis and a couple of kids came to the door and I said, let me just go get a Sharpie out of my own bag, because they came with a Sharpie.
So I guess last week. But even that, you go and you take your own Sharpie and make sure that it’s sanitized and all that stuff. But yeah, I’ve signed a lot less autographs the last few months.
Q. I’m just wondering at what point would you feel comfortable having fans back at the golf course, and what would be required for you — if it wasn’t today, what would be required for you to get comfortable?
RORY McILROY: Look, I’m not a public health expert, and I won’t pretend to be up here. I guess whenever they say that it’s safe to do so. I feel like I’m a rule follower and I’ll play by the rules, and so long as they tell us that it’s then safe.
I think that’s what everyone is doing, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, everyone involved in the game, just following CDC guidelines, and until they say it’s safe, that’s when I’ll feel comfortable that it’s safe to do so.
Q. You said that you struggled with the crowds. Can you just expand on that, what struggling without having crowds —
RORY McILROY: Yeah, it’s just, look, I think we’ve all had to get used to it, right, and at this point I have got used to it. I’ve played five golf tournaments since coming back, and obviously there’s been no crowds.
For me personally, it’s just taken a little while to get used to that. As I said, it’s been five tournaments in. I should be pretty much adapted to it now.
But yeah, it’s just a different time, and we all have to deal with different things and adapt. If having to play golf without fans, if that’s in the forefront of my mind as one of my biggest concerns, then everything is okay.
