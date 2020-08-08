Share this:

SEC adds Alabama, Mississippi to Kentucky football schedule

Mark Stoops might by wondering, “Why a game at Alabama?” after seeing UK’s new SEC opponents. (Vicky Graff Photo)

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today

LEXINGTON — The Southeastern Conference announced the remainder of the conference football schedule Friday and Kentucky will make a visit to Alabama and play host to Ole Miss as part of a 10-game schedule this season.

The season will begin on Sept. 26 and teams will play 10 games in a 11-week period through Dec. 5.

“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”

Kentucky had already scheduled non-divisional foes Mississippi State and Auburn this season. The dates and times for the revised schedule will be announced at a later date.

Mark Stoops and his squad will play home games against Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The road games include contests at Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” Sankey said. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

Alabama is 37-2-1 overall against the Wildcats and is 21-0 when games are played in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky dropped a 34-6 setback to the Crimson Tide in 2016 and has lost six straight to Alabama. The Wildcats defeated Alabama 40-34 in overtime in 1997, the team’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 1922 and ending a 14-game winning streak.

Ole Miss defeated the Wildcats 37-34 in their last meeting in 2017. The Rebels have won two of the past three games against Kentucky.

2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled:    vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents:          vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

 

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled:    vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents:          vs. Georgia, at Florida

 

AUBURN

Previously scheduled:    vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents:          vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

 

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled:    vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents:          vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

 

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled:    vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents:          vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

 

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled:    vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents:          vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

 

LSU

Previously scheduled:    vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents:          vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

 

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled:    vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents:          vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

 

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled:    vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents:          vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

 

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled:    vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents:          vs. Alabama, at LSU

 

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled:    vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents:          vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

 

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled:    vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents:          vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

 

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled:    vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents:          vs. Florida, at Tennessee

 

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled:    vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents:          vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

Larry Vaught

Leave a Reply