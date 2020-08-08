SEC adds Alabama, Mississippi to Kentucky football schedule

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON — The Southeastern Conference announced the remainder of the conference football schedule Friday and Kentucky will make a visit to Alabama and play host to Ole Miss as part of a 10-game schedule this season.
The season will begin on Sept. 26 and teams will play 10 games in a 11-week period through Dec. 5.
“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”
Kentucky had already scheduled non-divisional foes Mississippi State and Auburn this season. The dates and times for the revised schedule will be announced at a later date.
Mark Stoops and his squad will play home games against Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The road games include contests at Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” Sankey said. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
Alabama is 37-2-1 overall against the Wildcats and is 21-0 when games are played in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky dropped a 34-6 setback to the Crimson Tide in 2016 and has lost six straight to Alabama. The Wildcats defeated Alabama 40-34 in overtime in 1997, the team’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 1922 and ending a 14-game winning streak.
Ole Miss defeated the Wildcats 37-34 in their last meeting in 2017. The Rebels have won two of the past three games against Kentucky.
2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS
ALABAMA
Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama
LSU
Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
OLE MISS
Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss
TENNESSEE
Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State
