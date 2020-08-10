SEC Network analyst Peter Burns believes there can be football — but is he right?

By KEITH PEEL, Contributing Writer
The world of big-time college sports is an interesting place to be right now. The Covid-19 pandemic has put conference administrators and school athletic directors in a quandary. They are caught between the proverbial “rock and a hard place.”
Take college football. Peter Burns, the SEC Network Studio Anchor, recently said on Twitter that he believed “there are 10,000+ FBS college football players. As of August 8th, 45 of those 10,000+ have opted out (Stat via @AthlonSports). That’s less than 0.5% of players. (Which should be 10000% respected and have been supported by all their coaches). 99.5% are still planning on playing.”
So if you are SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey you have quite the dilemma. On the one hand you have to consider the fact that public officials in health and education are decrying the possibility that contact sports are even considering playing during a once-in-a-century pandemic. On the other you have a responsibility to your member schools and their athletic directors to help them navigate these murky safety and logistical waters that have been created by the seriousness of the virus. Not to mention the awful personal guilt and possible collapse of the entire college sports world due to the potential backlash from players and their legal counsel if a player or group of players were to contract the virus and suffer serious health consequences.
And while they are considering all those facets of this virus induced dilemma they still must help their respective school’s athletic departments avoid a massive financial meltdown due to ongoing expenses and no revenue coming in. I’m pretty sure none of that was covered in their graduate level courses of “How to be a sports administrator.”
But that is where they are. Players wanting to play. Coaches are wanting to play. Athletic directors are trying to decide if it’s safe enough to play. Peter Burns believes it is.
“I can tell you with 100 percent conviction that many college football players are in a better situation right now on campus with the care of health officials, constant testing, high quality nutrition, athletic training and safety protocols than they would be if sent home for the semester. Not only do 99 percent of these kids want to play the sport that they love this season, the majority of them also understand the life of a college football athlete on campus right now is about the best place they could be at in the country. The players are doing a great job of speaking up on if they don’t feel comfortable and that’s not hurting college football …. it’s HELPING,” Burns said.
He is probably right when it comes to safety. No one wants to see any player or school personnel contract this virus. It is serious stuff. At the same time, while people are remaining as safe as possible, life should go on. For those that feel the risks are being well managed, and Burns believes that’s 99 percent of the players, the SEC Commissioner and the various athletic directors will feel the pressure to proceed on with the season. If they have the wherewithal to meet the safety requirements and athletes want to play Burns says, “the hard facts is that kids want to play and universities are listening and doing their best to make it safe.”
And that’s all they can do. As this worldwide pandemic continues to play out people should realize that the vocal minority may not always have the best interests of everyone involved at heart. Burns, speaking on some of the school administrators that have issued statements recently, said their thinking may not represent the general population of school and league administrators.
He said, “Here is a harsh reality, there are officials at some schools and conferences that realize they don’t have the tools to make it safe to play and now can’t find it feasible to field a schedule. Those are the quickest to give quotes about how the season is done for EVERYONE.”
So when you read that the Mid-America Conference has already canceled its 2020 fall sports, including football, or that other Power Five conferences like the Big 10 have delayed the start of padded practices until further notice don’t automatically assume that no fall sports will take place in any conference. It does seem that the way going forward is very rocky but as Burns went on to say on Twitter, “Fall athletics may not happen. COVID-19 is real & needs to be taken seriously. But as a AD told me today, they are playing on the virus’ timeline not social media’s.”
And that is a fact. The virus seems to be the driver right now and until all involved — health officials, school presidents and athletics directors along with the players and coaches — feel comfortable that the path moving forward is relatively safe fans will just have to sit back and take a wait and see attitude.
If the virus eases up and college football is played, consider it a blessing but if not and the season is canceled fans may have to fall back on an old baseball adage, “There’s always next year.”
