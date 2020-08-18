SEC Network analysts high on Mark Stoops’ Cats

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky has to play at Alabama, Auburn and LSU this year and also has a home game with Georgia among its 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule.
Yet this is the deepest roster ever for Kentucky football and SEC Network/ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic thinks the Cats are equipped to play a power schedule. He has UK ranked No. 5 overall and No. 3 in the East in his SEC rankings.
Of course, Alabama is No. 1, Florida No. 2 and Georgia No. 3 — and Kentucky plays them all. But don’t forget that Cubelic believes UK has the SEC’s third best offensive line and has done nothing but praise UK since the 2019 season ended.
SEC Network analyst Chris Doering is just as high on UK. He picks the Cats as his SEC East dark horse.
“I know a lot of people are fans of Georgia and Florida, but I look at this Kentucky team and a lot of the reasons I like Florida are why I like Kentucky. They’ve got continuity in their coaching staff. They return a lot of players on both sides of the ball with a ton of experience,” he said on the SEC Network.
“This is a program that Mark Stoops has now built. He’s brought in quality players in recruiting cycle after recruiting cycle and he’s one of the best at developing that talent, so I really believe the biggest thing that he’s done is upgraded the talent and the mentality that they can win. They’re much more confident than they ever were before.”
Recent Comments