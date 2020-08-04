SEC teams have key players say no to NBA, return to school to give Cats bigger tests

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky will still go into the 2020-21 basketball season (if there is one) as the team to beat in the Southeastern Conference.
However, three teams who would like to have a chance to knock off the Wildcats all got recent boosts when key players opted to stay in school and take their names out of the NBA draft.
Start with 6-6 forward Yves Pons of Tennessee, the SEC defensive player of year last season when he blocked 73 shots in 31 games. He’s back to go with John Fulkerson — remember how much trouble he gave UK last year — and a group of talented guards for coach Rick Barnes.
Pons also averaged 10.8 point and 5.4 rebounds per game and don’t forget he shot 35 percent from 3-point range and made more 3-pointers in seven games last season than he did his first two seasons combined.
Alabama gets back guard John Petty, the SEC’s top 3-pointer shooter a year ago when he hit 45 percent from long range. He averages 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
Alabama coach Nate Oats said this in a statement:
“He is certainly one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the country which is extremely important to us with how we play. He’s made it clear that it’s his goal to become a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and we’re going to work with him to make sure he’s in the best position to reach that goal,” Oates said.
Don’t forget that forward Herbert Jones also took his name out of the draft over a month ago and will be back for the Tide as well.
Arkansas also seems to believe it can challenge the best teams in the SEC with the return of 6-5 guard Isaiah Joe, one of the league’s best scorers and a solid defense.
He was limited by a knee injury last year. Arkansas was 19-7 when he played, 1-5 when he didn’t. Some believe Joe will be the SEC preseason player of the year. He averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season and shot 34.2 percent from 3-point range.
Now Arkansas returns two of its top four scorers from last year, has a top 10 recruiting class and adds grad transfers Justin Smith of Indiana and Jalen Tates of Northern Kentucky.
Of course, if Kentucky gets Olivier Sarr eligible, then the Cats still clearly seem like the best team on paper going into the 2020-21 season. Just don’t doubt, though, that Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas are all going to be better thanks to having talented players say no to the NBA.
