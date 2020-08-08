Skyy Clark as expected has UK on his final eight list, says UK “fits my style”

By LARRY VAUGHT
As expected Kentucky is on the final list of colleges for talented five-star junior guard Skyy Clark of Nashville.
However, it was a bit of a surprise that one of the teams on his list of eight was Tennessee State.
The 6-3 195-pound Clark is a combination guard who could easily play either guard spot in college even if he reclassifies to the 2021 class as many expect. He moved from California to Tennessee a few months ago and will play this season for Brentwood Academy.
Memphis, North Carolina, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Michigan are the other schools in his top eight.
He averaged 25.5 points and 4.2 assists per game last year.
“First and foremost I want to thank each and every school that has been involved in my recruitment, I’m truly blessed to be looked at in such high regard for my basketball talents. Thank you for your time and energy,” Clark tweeted on Twitter announcing his final eight.
“I have decided to cut my recruitment down to my final 8 schools which I feel will help me best attain my goals on and off the court. Some very hard decisions had to be made but here is my final 8 right now. God bless.”
After his announcement, Clark told 247Sports what he liked about UK.
“Coach Cal, everybody knows what he does with his players, especially his guards, he does really well with them and he pushes them to be great and I feel like Kentucky fits my style of play,” Clark said.
And Calipari obviously believes Clark fits his style of play, too, based on the emphasis he has put on recruiting Clark.
