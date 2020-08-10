Skyy Clark staying in 2022 class but “everything in life can change”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Nashville combo guard Skyy Clark narrowed his list of potential college choices to eight Friday and it was no surprise that Kentucky was one of his final eight.
Coach John Calipari has made Clark an obvious priority and Clark moved from California to Nashville with his family recently to play this season at Brentwood Academy.
Many have speculated Clark might reclassify to the 2021 recruiting class instead of staying the 2022 class. He’s been open about taking classes to have the ability to reclassify if that’s what he decides to do.
On Saturday he told Rivals.com recruiting writer David Sisk — an analyst I totally respect — that he “will not reclass up” and stay in the 2022 class.
But is that set in stone?
“Everything in life can change but right now that is where he is at,” Kenny Clark, Skyy’s father, told me Sunday. “That is the way he feels right now.”
The talented five-star guard certainly would not be the first player to say he intends not to reclassify and then change his mind. Few doubt his ability to reclassify if that’s what he wants.
“Things could change,” Kenny Clark said. “He may in April feel totally different (about reclassifying) but today he feels like he wants to stay in 2022. But there could be a lot of growth between now and April.”
