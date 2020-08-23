Sophomore standouts Jensen Castle, Marissa Wenzler have UK golf on the rise

By LARRY VAUGHT
In the 20 plus years I have been doing a Sunday morning sports show on WLAP Radio in Lexington we had never had a call asking about Kentucky women’s golf. Not one.
That recently changed mainly because of the talent of sophomores Jensen Castle and Marissa Wenzler, both former state high school champions.
“Jensen and I and the other freshmen did not know what to expect last year,” said Wenzler. “It turned out to be a pretty good season. I wish we could have shown how good we were in the SEC and national championship (that got cancelled by COVID-19). I think there is a ton more ahead and we can be even better. We have so many people who want to be in our top five and we are all working so hard. That competitiveness makes us all better.”
Castle and Wenzler helped UK win two team titles last season and produce the best team scoring average in school history.
Jensen set a single season scoring record (71.88 per 18 holes) and became UK’s first All-Southeastern Conference first team pick since 1989 and the first freshman ever to do it at UK. Eleven of her 17 rounds were par or better, the third best mark in UK history despite not getting to play a full season as Castle, a five-time South Carolina all-state pick, easily lived up to being UK’s highest rated signee ever.
“I actually came into my freshman year with no real expectations which is why I think I played so well. I am better with no expectations,” Castle said. “I know that will change this year so I am just focusing one day at a time. If we have a season, it’s going to be awesome because we have a great team and great team chemistry.
Wenzler, who had the second lowest two-day total when she won the Ohio state high school championship, had a 73.18 average last season, third-best mark ever at UK. She had six of 17 rounds of par or better and a sixth-place finish at the Cardinal Cup. She was a top 40 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.
Despite Wenzler’s success, she always felt a “little behind” top junior players growing up and says that made her work harder to beat them.
“Golf can be more mental than anything,” Wenzler said.
Her older brother went to Wright State — about 20 minutes from her Ohio home — and was around to help her with her game. She improved but never thought about maybe playing on the LPGA Tour before getting to Kentucky.
“I just didn’t have the confidence to think that way. I came to school and I felt like my coaches and teammates kind of gave me that confidence I needed,” Wenzler said. “For a lot of girls on our team, that’s the dream (LPGA). Surrounded 24/7 by players who have that dream, too, helps make me want it more.”
Castle admits she’s always wanted to make the LPGA Tour and “definitely” will try to go pro when her collegiate career ends.
“I started playing golf when I was 2. My dad bribed me to get me to play. It was super hard but I loved it and by the time I was 6 of 7 he didn’t have to bribe me any more and I’ve never stopped loving golf.”
