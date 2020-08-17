Star swimmer Asia Seidt’s best moment at UK is what all Kentucky fans should appreciate

By LARRY VAUGHT
Louisville native Asia Seidt ended her University of Kentucky swim career with more All-American, national and conference honors than any UK swimmer ever had.
She’s recently decided to give up her dream of making the U.S. Olympic team because of the uncertainty of what might happen in 2021 due to COVID-19.
Seidt is the SEC nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year. During a Zoom conference to discuss that honor, Seidt was asked about her favorite in-the-pool moment at UK. I think every Big Blue fan will enjoy her answer.
“That’s a tough one. OK, so I think best in the pool moment was probably beating UofL for the first time in nine years,” she said.
Guessing most UK fans won’t think that was a tough answer — and not sure Seidt thought it was either.
“It was my sophomore year, and we were the underdogs going into that dual meet. We were pretty hyped up all week, and I think going in with your team and being able to do something — I’m from Louisville, so I have more of a connection, and I guess a desire to beat them,” Seidt said.
“So, that was probably the best in-the-pool moment, like doing something with my team like that, it’s such a fun feeling.”
What about away from the pool? What was her favorite moment then during her four years at UK?
“One really fun moment that we had, so we don’t get to like . . . if we’re at a meet, I usually see the hotel and the pool. That’s about it which is understandable. You’re there for a business trip. That’s what we like to call it,” Seidt said.
“But, we actually got to go out for doughnuts after the NCAA Championships. That was like what we were looking forward to, and the coaches finally agreed to. So, we got to go in downtown Austin (Texas) and go get doughnuts, nothing else, but it was something really fun for the girls.”
Recent Comments