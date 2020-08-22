Start of high school fall sports hitting a lot more hurdles

By LARRY VAUGHT
It has not taken long for the buzz over the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control’s decision Thursday to allow fall sports practice to start Monday and games to start in just over two weeks to start to fizzle.
Both Fayette County and Jefferson County public schools announced Friday that they are not ready to sign off on fall sports just yet. The Fayette County Board of Education will discuss sports Monday and no practices will be held Monday before the meeting.
However, the Lexington Herald confirmed that Henry Clay had told Pulaski County it was cancelling its Sept. 11 opening football game as well as the game in week two which was scheduled to be city foe Frederick Douglass. North Hardin coach Brent Thompson also said Tates Creek had pulled out of its Sept. 11 game with North Hardin.
News also came down Friday that Churchill Downs would now hold the Kentucky Derby with no fans, a move that Gov. Andy Beshear endorsed.
“The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases. This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases,” Beshear said Friday.
“I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision. I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby.”
Beshear made it clear Thursday he was not happy with what the KHSAA Board of Control decided.
Don’t forget, too, that northern Kentucky schools may opt not to start play in mid-September, either. That could be three huge blocks of teams — Fayette, Jefferson and northern Kentucky —not starting when the others do.
It probably doesn’t help that Vanderbilt “paused” football activities after an undisclosed number of players tested positive for COVID-19.
The NCAA also certainly seemed to be preparing for no fall sports by approving an extra year of eligibility for all fall sports athletes whether they play or not this season.
Several school superintendents told me Friday they were worried about liability issues if they did have sports, especially with no in-person school.
So what’s going to happen? Plenty of schools are planning to start practice Monday. They are planning to play games in two weeks. However, it’s hard to feel as optimistic about the return of play in a few weeks today as it was on Thursday.
