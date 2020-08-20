Terry Wilson wanted to “come back and finish strong with my guys”

By CHANDLER WILCOX, Contributing Writer
Kentucky football began preseason practice on Tuesday as we hopefully near a season this coming fall. A big part of Kentucky’s roster is presumed starting quarterback Terry Wilson.
An even larger part of Wilson’s life, however, is his newborn child that is on the way, and the QB had to make sure it would be safe for him to play during this pandemic while also seeing his kid. Eventually, he came to the decision that he and the team had gone too far to opt out.
“It was coming to that point of thinking what was best for me and the newborn on the way,” Wilson told the media. “But everybody on this team…we’ve worked hard every day, we’ve worked hard throughout this whole summer and I just wanted to be around them, and I just wanted to come back and finish strong with my guys.”
Even though the team is practicing in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning extra precautions will have to be taken in place, Wilson said the actual playing on the field felt just like it did before the outbreak.
“It felt good. It felt normal,” he said. “With all of the stretches we’re going through right now, it just felt really good to be back out there with everybody, and to start back up. Everybody is excited to be out there and just play ball, and do what we love to do.”
The starting QB also expressed confidence in how the University of Kentucky is handling the pandemic so far, saying everyone at the facility is doing what is necessary to stay safe.
“They’re doing a great job at the facility making sure that we’re being safe,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. What we have going on here is safe. We’re gonna do the best job we can to have a season.”
For himself individually, Wilson is coming off a season-ending knee injury that occurred against Eastern Michigan in the second game of the year of the 2019 season. After months and months of rehab, the senior is ready to play.
“I feel great out there, 100 percent,” he said. “No mental blocks, none of that — just out there slinging the ball and having fun. I don’t think about the knee or anything, I feel fine.”
Kentucky is faced with a 10-game conference-only schedule this fall, erasing the initial opening matchup against Eastern Michigan. With that said, Wilson is not worried about losing out on revenge against EMU, but rather excited about the upcoming season.
“I’m just worried about the first game, and what we can do to get better — to go down there and compete. I’m not really worried about not getting to play against Eastern Michigan,” he said. “It would’ve been cool to open up against those guys again, but the schedule we have — it’s awesome.”
While the 10-game conference-only schedule is definitely different, Wilson feels that the pregame routines will not change.
“I feel like we just have to do what we do,” he said. “Everyday we have to practice to get better, make sure we’re watching film and just studying as much as we can, because it’ll be here really fast and we have to make sure we are ready to go. I don’t think anything changes, just that mentality that we have to have.”
