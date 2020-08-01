Terry Wilson’s mother not sure if she can watch him take first hit this season or not

By LARRY VAUGHT
The last time Terry Wilson got tackled in a game he went down with a season-ending knee injury in UK’s second game last season.
Now if everything stays on schedule, he should be back starting at quarterback whenever UK does open the season.
His mother, Loise Wilson, isn’t sure she will be able to watch the first few plays knowing he’s going to get tackled again.
“I started saying a few months ago I don’t know if I will be able to be in the stadium. I just don’t know,” she said. “My emotions about the whole thing. Time kind of stopped for me at that point when it happened last year.”
Having her son injured has always been something she worried about.
“I have seen him play since he was 5-6 years old. The only reason he was playing was I had a friend coaching Little League and he said, ‘I need Terry to play.’ First thing I said was ‘those guys are going to tackle him,’” the quarterback’s mother said. “A million tackles later, I feel that same anxiety.
“If there is a game I want to be there but I don’t know if I will be able to look. I just don’t know how I am going to feel about that. It is a lot of emotions to deal with.”
However, she knows there is one big plus for her son and her.
“Knowing what we have for an offensive line and what we have on the field, I have had several people reassure me that he is not going to get touched,” Loise Wilson laughed and said. “I feel very certain if he should get hit that they (defenders) are not going to want to do it again. So that’s a big help for me.”
Recent Comments