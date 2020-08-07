Top-ranked 2022 power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield insists he’s not tied to Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
During his appearance on WPBK-FM radio this morning, Western Kentucky basketball coach Rick Stansbury told us there was “no science to recruiting” and how it turns out.
That certainly could apply to Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, the top-ranked power forward in the 2022 recruiting class.
He’s got a strong tie to Kentucky since his cousin, Alex Poythress, played for Kentucky and John Calipari from 2012-16. Like Poythress, he’s also a native of Clarksville, Tenn., and often has said Kentucky is his dream school — of course how often have you heard that the last three years or so only to see that same player pick another school.
Yet apparently being tied so closely to Kentucky — some recruiting analysts have already predicted he will commit to UK — is now bothering him. Or at least he wrote that it is.
He’s doing a blog for Sports Illustrated, something top high school players have done in recent years.
“I think the word on me is that I’m a lock for Kentucky, just because it’s known that they were my dream school growing up. I want to say here in my blog that I’m not set on any school,” he wrote. “I don’t look at things the same way that I did when I was a kid; now I know the importance of picking the right fit and that’s what I’m really focusing on in this process.
“I’m not locked in on any one school. I think that’s the thing that’s holding some other schools back from recruiting me, so I just want to let it be know that I’m open to everyone equally at this point.”
Like other top players sometimes do, Huntley-Hatfield is changing schools this year. He’s transferring from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to Scotland Performance Institute in Scotland, Pa. He’s played the last two years at IMG.
He’s also been rumored to be considering reclassifying to the 2021 class. He wrote in his blog his dream is to play in the NBA but also to make sure he signs not only a second NBA deal, but also a third contract.
“I want to develop as much as possible so there’s no rush for me. I’m good staying in the 2022 class and, like I said, I’m focused on getting better and being as ready as possible when I go to the next level,” he wrote.
He has an impressive list of scholarship offers including Baylor, Ohio State, Memphis, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Kansas and Georgia.
