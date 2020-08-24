UK target Bryce Hopkins can play “bully ball” or score from two levels

By LARRY VAUGHT
With the weekend news that point guard Nolan Hickman had verbally committed to coach John Calipari’s team, the question now is who might be next in the 2021 recruiting class to pick the Cats.
Rivals.com recruiting writer David Sisk — and several others — still expect it to be Bryce Hopkins, who finally got his scholarship offer from Kentucky on Friday. He once was a Louisville commit before changing his mind and reopening his recruitment.
The Illinois player has seen his recruiting ranking rise dramatically in the last year from a top 100 player to a top 10 power forward in the 2021 class.
“The thing I like best about Bryce Hopkins is his two-level scoring ability. He’s closer to 6-8 now, and plays bully ball,” Sisk said. “He can go by bigger defenders on the perimeter or through smaller ones. He’s got a back to the bucket game, so he is a matchup problem.
“Probably the thing I love the most about him is his mid-range game. He has a beautiful shooting stroke and he can shoot over his defender. It’s actually one of the best mid-range shooting forms I have seen this year.”
Calipari also offer five-star combo guard Hunter Sallis the same day he offered Hopkins. Sisk said the two could easily play together.
“They are two totally different players at different positions,” Sisk said. “I see Hopkins as a three/four. He still has another year of high school, so who knows, he could be 6-9 by the time he gets to college, so I don’t think being a college four is out of the question. Sallis is a point guard, who might play some combo.”
Of course, Hickman committed one day after the offer to Sallis and Hickman definitely is a point guard. There’s also Nashville junior Skyy Clark. He considers himself a point guard and he could still reclassify to the 2021 class.
“I don’t think Hopkins will have any impact on Skyy Clark whatsoever. Hopkins is good, but he’s not a top five player. If Skyy does happen to change his mind later on and indeed reclassify to the 2021 class it will be because he feels that is the best for his future, not because Bryce Hopkins will be on the roster,” Sisk said.
