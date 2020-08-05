UK walk-on lineman Ryan Bryant honors mother’s friend, coach John Schlarman with hair donation to Wigs for Kids

By LARRY VAUGHT
After not having a haircut in about 18 months, Kentucky sophomore walk-on offensive lineman Ryan Bryant of Ashland said he felt nothing but “happiness” Monday when he got his hair cut.
That’s because he was donating his curly locks to Wigs for Kids in memory of his mother’s best friend since sixth grade who passed away from cancer.
“I was glad to do it to help out whoever I could,” said Bryant. “My mom’s best friends had to wear wigs (because of cancer treatments). I started growing my hair out and she passed away, so I wanted to donate my hair to somebody else who could enjoy it.
“I have a little sister (age 8) and I was thinking if something like this happened to her, I would hope there would be someone in my position that would do the same thing to make a little kid happy.”
Bryant’s mother told him about Wigs for Kids after her friend passed away. She was also the one who did the research to help him figure out how long his hair needed to be to make a wig for a child.
“They said it will make a full wig for a little kid and I made sure of that before I cut it,” Bryant said.
He completely shaved his head after he got home Monday and plans to come back to Planet Salon-Hamburg — the only Ambassador Salon in the Lexington area for Wigs for Kids — after letting his hair grow another 18 months to make another donation.
“I do hope this will inspire others to maybe do the same thing to give hair to someone who will appreciate it. That’s why I put this out to the public,” Bryant said.
Bryant also wanted to donate his hair as a tribute to UK offensive line coach John Schlarman who is also battling cancer.
“Him coming to work and being in front of us and getting up and doing all the stuff he does just made me want to show respect for him,” Bryant said. “He is a hell of a guy and he’s a fighter. You know all the stuff he goes through and he’s still with us fighting every day and running around and pushing us.
“He is a hell of a warrior and great example for all of us. He’s a daily inspiration. He’s my kind of guy. That is how my parents were growing up. It’s how I am. It’s hard not to respect him and want to be coached by someone like that.”
Bryant hopes one day he might meet the child who has the wig with his curly hair.
“They had me write down my email (address) and asked me if I wanted to get notified when they shipped the wig out,” Bryant said. “I would like to but I am not sure what exactly will happen. But I would like to know or even meet the child who gets the wig.”
