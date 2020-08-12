UK will miss Kenny Payne’s “ability to relate to everybody”

By LARRY VAUGHT

What will Kentucky miss about Kenny Payne now that the UK assistant basketball coach has left to become a member of the New York Knicks coaching staff?

“Any time you lose a talent like KP it is going to be difficult,” said Paul Washington, former UK player PJ Washington’s father. “It’s going to be tough to lose a person like KP and all he brings to the table not only for players but for parents (of the players) and the university. But you also have a Hall of Fame coach in Cal running the ship. So I am happy for KP but sad for BBN.”

Paul Washington is a former college basketball player and head coach of an elite high school program. His son PJ was a two-year standout at UK and a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA draft who has had a fabulous rookie season.

That’s why I asked Paul Washington if he thought the way Payne recruited, developed players, related to players once they were on campus or worked with players’ parents was his best quality.

“I think you hit all of them. He does all that well and does if from a selfless standpoint,” Paul Washington said. “He is a giver and wants what is best not only for UK but for the families and kids.

“He’s a good person to have to drive Calipari’s agenda. Coach Cal sets the table and coach KP does a good job translating that message.

“You have a lot of personalities going in and out that door every year. You don’t have a lot of junior and senior leadership. He communicates so well with everybody, so I guess really the best thing about him is his ability to relate to everybody. That’s what separates him from others and what will be the hardest to replace I think.”

