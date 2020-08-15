Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury grew up a Kentucky fan listening to Cawood Ledford

By LARRY VAUGHT
Most Kentucky basketball fans know Rick Stansbury from his years as an assistant coach and then head coach at Mississippi State or from his most recent job as head coach at Western Kentucky University.
But Stansbury grew up near Battletown — a small town in Meade County — and played his college basketball at Campbellsville College. He also grew up a Big Blue fan.
“I grew up like everybody else in Kentucky,” Stansbury said. “Back in those days almost every kid wanted to play for Kentucky. We had that (delayed game) replay on WAVE (TV out of Louisville). I would turn sports off at 11 (on the nightly TV news) so I would not know the score and watch the replay of the game. Nights I could not do that, I would just listen to Cawood Ledford (on the radio broadcast).
“There were not many Louisville fans then. When Louisville won that first national title (in 1980) I was in college. That is when things changed some and a lot of people gained a different respect for Louisville.
“But like most young men in Kentucky I grew up shooting basketball in a barn and grew up listening to Cawood and Ralph Hacker. There just was not a lot else to do.”
He said Battletown had about 50 people and that he actually grew up in Wolf Creek, a community of about 20.
“Where I lived it got dark and you did not see any lights,” Stansbury said. “But I loved those times. I worked on the farm all day and played basketball at night. There were no other distractions. Through the years I have just tried to get my players to work as hard as I worked. There are no magic pills or dust. Hard work is what it is all about no matter where you are coaching.”
