What makes Vince Marrow such a good recruiter?

By LARRY VAUGHT
By now no one can argue that Vince Marrow is an exceptional recruiter. But what makes the Kentucky recruiting coordinator so good?
“I would just say that he’s very good at interacting with people from different backgrounds. Everywhere and anyhow. He can get you in Ohio, can get you in Florida, get you in California or Kentucky. It doesn’t matter,” said former UK tight end C.J.Conrad, an Ohio native.
Conrad started on UK’s 2018 team that finished 10-3 and he’s now back at Kentucky as a graduate assistant coach. He has admitted Marrow is one his inspirations.
But what makes Marrow so good at what he does?
“He does such a good job of connecting with these guys and their families and selling a vision. Coach Marrow is an aggressive guy. He will get in your ear and he’s one of those guys that you know if he wants you, he’s going to really, really show it,” Conrad said.
“A lot of guys take interest in that because people want to be wanted and coach Marrow does a good job of showing that.”
Recent Comments