Why is Rivals.com analyst David Sisk already picking Bryce Hopkins to UK?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Former Louisville commit Bryce Hopkins has scholarship offers from Kansas, Indiana, Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, Xavier, California, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and Providence.
The 6-7, 220-pound Hopkins is a top 40 player in the 2021 recruiting rankings and even though he does not yet have a Kentucky offer since his de-commitment from Louisville, Rivals.com recruiting analyst David Sisk has already logged a Kentucky pick for his college choice.
So how has Sisk already picked UK for Hopkins without him even having a scholarship offer?
“There have been a couple of people that I totally trust and who are very knowledgeable who tell me that if Kentucky offers then Hopkins is coming,” Sisk said. “If that is the case, the question is whether or not the offer is coming.
“The staff contacted him four or five times last week, and there was a Zoom call with Calipari, which is very telling to me. It seems he is being very cautious in recruiting. For example, Hunter Sallis has yet to hear from Coach Cal.
“Bryce told me he is going to have another Zoom meeting with the entire staff, so it appears to me it’s getting past the kick the tires stage.”
Hopkins is not an elite athlete but still can be an explosive player who plays above the rim. He’s not expected to be a one-and-done player much like UK freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher is this year.
