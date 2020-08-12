Will there be SEC football? I would bet yes but who knows

By LARRY VAUGHT

So will there be Southeastern Conference football this year?

That’s the big question today after both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 cancelled fall sports seasons due to COVID-19.

I talked to parents of several University of Kentucky athletes today and if fall sports are being cancelled, they don’t know — or at least not yet.

Here’s the statement from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on postponement of Big Ten and Pac-12 Conference fall sports seasons:

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.

“We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”

So why did the Big Ten become the first Power Five conference to pull the plug and hopefully postpone until the spring?

“While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

To put this all in perspective, I saw this on social media today: Pac-12 football has overcome two World Wars, one Great Depression, the Spanish Flu, California earthquakes and a slew of other epic societal events, but it couldn’t beat coronavirus.”

Yet then I see this statement from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield:

“I’m of the point of view as a public health leader in this nation, that having the schools actually closed is a greater public health threat to the children than having the schools reopen,” Redfield told The Hill’s Steve Clemons.

Confusing? You bet.

Friends have reached out with so many different perspectives today. Some say play. Some say don’t consider it. Some say get students back to school at all levels. Some say keep all students home.

“Hey, I want a football season, too. But I don’t want to endanger people’s well-being and potentially their lives. They seem to think that because they are in SEC football programs they are immune. Well, they are not immune,” one friend told me.

Problem is no one really knows what is right to do and may not for months — or even a year.

If I was a betting man, I would wager today the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all continue to push forward hoping to find a way to start playing fall sports.

Yet we all know — or have learned — assumed nothing and count on nothing in 2020 because every day produces changes/events we’ve not seen before.

