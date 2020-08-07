Would playing Western Kentucky have assured a big crowd in Rupp Arena for preseason game?

By LARRY VAUGHT
During his time with us on WPBK-FM Thursday morning I obviously had to ask Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury — a long-time friend — about his attempt to schedule a game with Kentucky this year.
Obviously the game did not get scheduled even though UK is playing two Conference USA opponents this year. That’s the same conference Western is in. Also the Hilltoppers open the season at Louisville.
Stansbury thought a UK-Western Kentucky game would be good for basketball in the state. So do I.
However, he also made a point Thursday I had not thought about.
“Kentucky has struggled some in non-conference games with attendance and that is something I thought would never happen,” Stansbury said. “I know our people would buy any tickets available for the game and I am sure Kentucky people would really come out to keep us from getting them.
“That was one of the huge things I thought about us playin Kentucky besides us donating the money we would have got to something like Black Lives Matter or a COVID-19 relief fun.
“But more than anything it would have created the kind of excitement Kentucky wants in the arena. There would have been a lot of buzz. I know it’s not easy to beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena but it would have been an exciting game for everybody.”
